Athletics: Jim defies injury to land podium and PB

Jim Gillespie returned from the Midland Throws Pentathlon Championships with a bronze medal and a personal best points score.

The Wragby thrower was less than fully fit when he competed at Derby, following a rib injury earlier in the week.

A 26.45m throw in the hammer set up him nicely, but a below-par shot putt result of 7.96m was not what he wanted.

Back came Jim with a season’s best in the javelin to keep him in contention, and an excellent discus effort of 26.87m moved him into third place.

“By now my ribs were killing me so I knew that I had to get a good throw in early in the last event,” Jim confessed.

“The heavy hammer puts an incredible amount of torque on the body, so I was very relieved to put out an 8.96m throw with my first effort, securing third place.

“My final points score was also a personal best with 2,078 points.”