Athlete Kieran lands silver medal at northern championship

Kieran Gillespie recorded six personal bests as he won silver at the English and Northern Heptathlon Championships.

The Wragby athlete’s first major indoor event of the season saw him begin day one in style, clocking a personal best 7.99 seconds in the 60m sprint.

The long jump followed, where a 4.74m effort was not what he wanted at all.

However, he came back magnificently in the shot putt to record a personal best 9.96m.

A personal best-equalling 2.40m in the pole vault saw him end the first day in second place in the Northerns, and within sight of the top 20 in the English Championships.

The 60m high hurdles opened the schedule for day two where Kieran picked up where he left off the previous day by equalling his personal best of 9.85 seconds.

The penultimate event was the high jump where Kieran was slightly below par, although a best leap of 1.59m was solid enough.

He went all out on the final event, the 1,000m, ripping close to four seconds off his previous best time to cross the line in 3min 7.16secs.

This saw him secure second place in the Northern Championships and move up to 17th in the final standings for the English Championships.

His final points tally of 3,222 was also a massive personal best, raising the mark by nearly 300 points.

Last season Kieran finished the summer ranked 22nd in the country, as the hard work put in during his first term at university continues to pay off.