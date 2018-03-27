Arthur’s epic rugby rugby ramble from Market Rasen rakes in £4,500

Arthur Baxter’s rugby-related fundraising walk has helped two charities to the tune of around £4,500.

The 95-mile sponsored walk, which started at Market Rasen and Louth RFC, took Arthur five days in all to complete, and included stop-offs at six rugby clubs on the way to Welford Road, home of the Leicester Tigers.

Syston RFC club president Tony Edgeley hands over a donation EMN-180321-170951002

The second leg of his journey took him from Kesteven RFC, in Grantham, to Leicester, via stop-offs at Melton Mowbray RFC and Syston RFC where he collected more donations.

Arthur, from Swallow, also called in at the new Get Better Living Centre, run by the Matt Hampson Foundation.

The Foundation was one of two causes to inspire the epic trek, alongside the Mark Benevolence Fund which is helping to fund mobile chemotherapy units.

“It was a bit too far really, and although I hurt, I did it,” Arthur said.

“I knew my pain would go, but for the beneficiaries of both the Foundation and the Mobile Chemotherapy units, their pain goes on. That is what kept me going.”

The GBL Centre, based in rural Leicestershire, is a state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility for those who have suffered catastrophic injuries through sport.

There Arthur was welcomed by former Leicester Tigers and England lock Louis Deacon.

Upon arrival at his final destination, the Tigers donated a rugby ball signed by all of the current Leicester first team squad which he then donated to Rasen rugby club as an auction lot or raffle prize for their annual dinner of May 4.

“I’m really proud to have completed my sponsored walk and raise money for the MBF Charity and The Matt Hampson Foundation,” Arthur added.

“The walk wasn’t easy, but it was not as hard as I thought it would be, and the weather was really kind to me apart from one particular day.

“It’s been great to have the support of local rugby clubs and hopefully the money raised will go towards improving local rugby as well as supporting the great work of the Matt Hampson Foundation and The MBF Charity.

“I’d like to thanks everyone who sponsored me and supported me along the way, particularly Market Rasen and Louth RFC.”