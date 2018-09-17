Market Rasen Sunday XI fightback curtailed by rain

Market Rasen CC Sunday XI’s last home game of the season ended prematurely thanks to the weather against Owmby at home.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bowl first and had the visitors in all sorts of trouble at 12-3 after eight overs.

But Sam Atkin-Stephenson and Joe Atkin soon steadied the ship as the pair shared a stand of 50 before the drinks break to leave Owmby on 70-3.

After the drinks break they continued to pile on the runs as Atkin brought up his half-century, and in the 30th over the pair had put on 100 together before Atkin was dismissed for 61.

Older brother Sam continued to score freely to bring up his half-century, and Kev Bowring scored a quickfire 25 as Owmby went past the 200 mark in the last over for the loss of six wickets.

Atkin-Stephenson finished on 83 not out.

Rasen’s reply started poorly, losing three wickets with the score on 24.

Liam Entwistle and James Snell led the recovery, putting on 20 before Snell departed.

Two more wickets fell in six balls to leave the home side reeling on 49-6, but shortly before the drinks break, Daniel Clark and Sancho Jackson upped the run rate to give Rasen a fighting chance of pulling off a victory.

In the 23rd over with the score on 80-6 the rain came and the match was abandoned.

Next weekend the Sunday XI finish the season at Barkston and Syston (1.30pm start).