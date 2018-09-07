Market Rasen Racecourse: Top trainers to target final summer meet

The top racehorse training yards in Britain are set to target valuable prize money in Lincolnshire as jump racing steps up a gear in the autumn at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Saturday, September 29 marks the finale to summer jumping and the start of the winter season, with the Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Raceday and Beer Festival.

The meeting features the Listed £35,000 Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Handicap Hurdle and £25,000 Farmhouse Handicap Chase.

A special offer Tattersalls admission ticket will be available with race-day programme and a pint of beer all for £20.

The leading trainer and jockey in Britain are in pole position for the big day.

Brothers Dan and Harry Skelton have enjoyed eight winners apiece at the Lincolnshire track since the 2018/19 season began in the spring – and they’re on top nationally, too, with their respective tallies in the 80s.

The feature race, the Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Handicap Hurdle, was won 12 months ago by Dan Skelton horse Listen To The Man when recently retired jockey Ian Popham was on board rather than Harry.

Sophie Burkin, sales and marketing co-ordinator at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “There is an exciting jump racing card and we are also once again delighted to have our partnership with Lincolnshire’s Ferry Ales Brewery for our annual beer festival.

“It’s a great way to say goodbye to the summer jumping season as we look forward to the sporting delights of the months ahead.”

Racing starts at 1.40pm, with gates open two hours before.

Admission starts from £10.80 in advance, with accompanied children aged under 18 admitted free of charge.

* More details can be found out at Market Rasen Racecourse and tickets bought at www.marketrasenraces.co.uk

For further information, call the racecourse on (01673) 843434.