Market Rasen Cricket: Seconds skittled, but Sunday XI march on

Newly-promoted Market Rasen CC Second XI were on the wrong end of a thrashing for the second weekend running on Saturday, this time at the hands of Broughton.

On a damp Saturday afternoon, Broughton decided to make use of the conditions and asked Rasen to bat.

It proved a decisive toss to win as the home side as tight lines from the opening bowlers never allowed the visitors to settle.

No Rasen player was able to reach double figures and without a 17-run partnership between James Kirk and James Quinlan the score of 49 all out could have been even lower.

In reply Broughton’s two openers decided to go on the attack, knowing they had the freedom to play some shots with such a low total to chase.

Despite a couple of half-chances Rasen didn’t look like taking a wicket as Broughton raced to a 10-wicket win inside eight overs.

* Market Rasen’s Sunday XI continued where they left off last season with an emphatic win over Reepham in Lincoln League Division Two.

On gloomy and cold afternoon, the visitors won the toss and elected to field.

Their decision looked correct as the two opening bowlers reduced Rasen to 37-4 after 20 overs.

But the pair of Daniel Clark and Ian Williams then turned the innings around for Rasen, putting on 89 for the fifth wicket to see Rasen past 100.

Williams played some excellent attacking shots as he raced to 61 off 52 balls, and Clark (39) chipped in with vital runs as he fell two overs before the end of the innings.

Rasen lost a few more wickets, but finished on 144-7.

In reply Reepham started slowly and soon found themselves in trouble as skipper Clark took two quick wickets, followed by a run-out, to leave the visitors on 14-3.

When the spin of James Quinlan and Konrad Ramsey were introduced to the attack the result never looked in doubt as the Reepham batting line up couldn’t resist trying to play the big shots.

The fielding was excellent with six catches taken during the Reepham innings.

Young Ramsey bowled brilliantly to take his first five-wicket haul, finishing on 5 for 27 from eight overs as Reepham were bowled out for 66 shortly after the drinks break.