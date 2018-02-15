Market Rasen Cricket Club’s champion team toast title with ex-England skipper

Market Rasen Cricket Club’s successful women’s team had the perfect guest to present their latest league trophy.

Former England Women’s cricket captain Clare Connor CBE was the guest speaker at the Lincolnshire ECB Awards Night at Hemswell Court, near Gainsborough.

Among the prizes she presented Market Rasen captain Rebecca Brooker with the championship shield after Rasen defended their Women’s Lincolnshire League title last summer.

Connor, who captained the England Women’s team to Ashes success in 2005, told the gathering of players, officials and supporters how delighted she was to hear of the increase in women playing cricket in Lincolnshire.

Award winners – League champions, Bracebridge Heath; runners-up, Grantham; Stroud Family Batting Trophy, Matt Linekar (Bracebridge Heath); Lincs Echo Bowling Trophy, Jonathan Miller (Lindum); most wickets in the season, Dan Freeman (Grantham); wicketkeeping, Steve Crossley (Grimsby Town); fielding catches, Andrew White (Alford); Onyx Cup for most man-of-the-match nominations, Dan Freeman; Stephen Bradford Memorial Award, Dan Freeman; Harry Pougher Memorial Trophy, Jack Timby (Woodhall Spa); Colin White Trophy, Harrison Tice (Grimsby Town); Mike Molloy Trophy for the most improved 19-year-old, Nick Green (Market Deeping); Tony North Trophy for the most promosing under 19 Newcomer, Jack Nilsson (Grimsby Town); Stephen Bradford Fair Play Trophy, Grantham; Lincs Free Press scorers’ Trophy, Shelley Clayton/Anne Sutton. Terry Bates Grounds Trophy, Grantham; Sibber Addison Umpire Trophy, Peter Epton; Steve Massingham Memorial Award for services to umpiring, Ralph Gray; Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League, Market Rasen Town CC.