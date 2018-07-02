Market Rasen CC: Williams knock in vain at promotion chasers

Brave resistance down the order came to nothing as Market Rasen CC Second XI were beaten at promotion-chasing Hartsholme in Lincolnshire County League Division One.

Rasen won the toss and batted, but soon found themselves up against it as Hartsholme’s overseas pro Cuthbert Musoko tore through the top order with five quick wickets to leave the visitors reeling on 36-5 from 12 overs.

Musoko’s hostile swing bowling had the Rasen batsmen in all sorts of trouble and it looked like they would struggle to make 50.

However, once the new ball bowlers were replaced, the away side began to settle into the match as Tom Bradford and Sam Williams went about rebuilding the innings.

The pair played brilliantly and shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 61 before Bradford fell for 28.

Williams, along with support from the lower order, continued to score runs before Musoko was brought back into the attack.

He continued to bowl with aggression and restricted the visitors.

With Williams approaching his first senior 50 and Rasen looking to close in on the 150 mark, James Snell held his nerve well after being struck on the helmet by a sharp bouncer and hit the next ball for four.

Williams soon brought up his first half-century in men’s cricket, but fell the following over for an excellent 50 off 75 balls as the visitors were bowled out for 133.

In reply, Hartsholme went on the attack and were going at 10 runs per over as they raced to 54 inside five overs.

Despite losing a couple of wickets, the hosts continued to pile on the runs and looked to make light work of the chase.

The introduction of spinner Gary Bierlein brought three quick wickets to reduce Hartsholme from 102-2 to 127-6.

But the early onslaught ensured Hartsholme were able to get over the line, knocking the runs off in the 20th over.

Phil Brown top scored for Hartsholme with 68 off 49 balls.

On Saturday, the Second XI travel to Louth Second XI for a 1.30pm start.