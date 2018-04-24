Market Rasen CC: Tough baptism for upwardly-mobile Second XI

Market Rasen CC Second XI endured a tough afternoon in their first-ever match in Lincolnshire League Division One after completing back-to-back promotions.

The home side made a bright start after winning the toss and putting Louth into bat, with openers Daniel Clark and Sancho Jackson bowling tight lines.

However, the opening pair survived the early overs and began to play some shots until the first wicket finally fell in the 14th over with the score on 46.

Rasen were able to apply pressure on Louth through spin pair Gary and Karl Bierlein who bowled tightly to restrict the score to 82-1 at drinks.

After the drinks break, the home side took their foot off the pedal and allowed Louth to capitalise as Stewart West (43) and Steve Wright (92) played some big shots to take Louth past 100 with 20 overs remaining.

Just as Louth looked to be posting a huge score, Karl Bierlein took two wickets in two balls before Clark returned to the attack and bowled Wright eight runs short of his century.

But with the pressure restored by Rasen’s attack, a late flurry from Lee Freeman (32 not out) allowed Louth to post a competitive total of 219-5.

In reply, Rasen’s innings got off to a dreadful start and they were quickly reduced to 14-3 inside five overs.

A mixture of good bowling and poor shots saw Rasen continue to struggle as they then found themselves 28-5 after 12 overs.

Clark top-scored with 19 and when he went, with the score on 56-8, it looked as though the game would soon come to a close.

However a last-wicket stand of 31 between Karl Bierlein and Sancho Jackson ensured Rasen made their score slightly more respectable as they were bowled out for 100.

On Saturday, the Second XI travel to Broughton First XI (1pm), and the following day the Sunday XI begin their league campaign at home to Reepham.