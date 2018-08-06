Market Rasen CC Sunday XI pipped in tight finish

Market Rasen CC Sunday XI returned to action after a few weeks off, but were unable to make a winning return as they narrowly lost at Hykeham in a low-scoring game.

Rasen won the toss in the Lincoln Sunday League match and elected to bat first.

The visitors started well, racing to 20 within the first three overs, but a cluster of wickets fell as Rasen found themselves struggling on 52-5 after just 13 overs.

A 30-run partnership between James Snell and Andy Quinlan restored the innings until Snell fell for 29.

Despite a flurry from the lower order, Rasen were bowled out for a below-par 102.

In reply Hykeham, like Rasen, started well and raced to 25 in the first four overs of their reply.

However, the pair of Daniel Clark and Liam Entwhistle bowled brilliantly as they took three quick wickets to reduce Hykeham to 40-3.

Rasen continued to bowl and field excellently and took regular wickets.

At the halfway stage of the innings the game was in the balance, with Hykeham were 82-7, giving both teams a chance of victory.

However, it was the home side who held their nerve as Hykeham knocked off the runs in the 27th over for the loss of seven wickets.

Rasen: L. Entwhistle 22, A. Navin 1, J. Snell 29, D. Chambers 0, D. Clark 8, S. Bunn 2, M. Bedford 11, A. Quinlan 11, J. Kirk 1, J. Quinlan 4*, B. Hawke 4, Extras 9. Total: 102.

Hykeham: 103-7.

Bowling: L. Entwhistle 7.2-0-47-1; D. Clark 10-5-18-3; J. Quinlan 6-0-25-2; J. Kirk 2-0-10-1.