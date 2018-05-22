Market Rasen CC: Sunday XI pipped as youngsters impress

Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI fell just short of victory for the second week running as they welcomed Hykeham to Rase Park in a high-scoring game.

The visitors won the toss, elected to bat and showed why it was a good toss to win as they dominated Rasen’s bowling attack, scoring runs at will as they reached the first drinks break on 112-0 from 15 overs.

Hykeham looked set for a huge total until Clark came into the attack to remove one of the openers for 44.

Despite that wicket Hykeham knew they had plenty of batsmen left so they continued to attack.

The spin pair of James Quinlan and Konrad Ramsey came into the attack and slowed the run rate, with Quinlan taking three wickets as the hosts got back into the match.

Opener Nick Green brought up his century as he carried his bat through the 40 overs.

With 10 overs left and the score at 197-5, Hykeham still looked on course for a big total, but Liam Entwistle supported Clark at the death and took three wickets to restrict the visitors to 222-8.

In reply, Rasen started poorly as they lost three wickets with only 30 on the board.

Jabari Darrell (36) and Daniel Clark looked to rebuild the innings with a stand of 35, but when the pair fell shortly after the drinks break, along with two more quick wickets, Rasen slumped to 75-6 after 20 overs and looked like being bowled out cheaply.

But some impressive batting from some of Rasen’s young players resurrected their hopes.

Jacob Bennett and Jackson hit career-best scores of 43 and 36 respectively in a stand of 66, and with support from Mark Bedford (27), they took Rasen to within touching distance of victory.

But they were eventually bowled out for 200 with four balls to spare.