Market Rasen CC: Sunday XI collapse after promsing start at Blankney

Market Rasen Sunday XI could not build on their impressive victory the previous weekend as they lost at Blankney.

Rasen were put into bat, but made an excellent start as Liam Entwistle (42) and Andy Quinlan (31) shared an impressive stand of 75 in 16 overs.

The innings changed when Entwistle fell as Rasen collapsed from 75-1 to 115-8 in only 12 overs.

Despite a quickfire 31 from Daniel Clark the visitors could not see out their overs and were bowled out in the 33rd over for 136.

Rasen’s bowlers restricted Blankney to 15-1 in the first 10 overs of the reply, but the early pressure soon lifted when Blankney opener Stewart Pick hit three fours in one over.

Rasen still looked in a good position when Blankney could only manage 60-2 by the halfway stage.

But after the drinks break the hosts took full control as their skipper David Thomas smashed a quickfire 60 not out and Simon Dawes made 34 not out to see Blankney to a comfortable victory with nine overs to spare.