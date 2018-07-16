Market Rasen CC: Seconds outgunned by Broughton

Market Rasen CC Second XI were comprehensively beaten on Saturday at home to Broughton in Lincs County League Division One.

But they can take heart that with only nine players they were still able to give a good account.

Broughton won the toss and batted first, but lost a couple of early wickets.

Despite the setbacks, Brett Fish and Shaun Clark soon took advantage of the conditions as they shared a stand of 60 to put Broughton in an excellent position at 124-3 after 20 overs.

Rasen continued to stick to the task in the heat and were soon rewarded when Gary Bierlein took yet another five-wicket haul as Broughton lost four quick wickets.

In the last 10 overs, the Broughton tail-enders scored freely to take the score past 200 before being bowled out for 229.

In reply Rasen struggled to put a notable partnership together to challenge the Broughton score.

With a weakened batting line-up, they required the top five to score most of the runs, but only Gary Bierlein (19) and Liam Scales (35) got into double figures as Rasen were bowled out for 74.