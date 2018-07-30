Market Rasen CC: Seconds net crucial win in relegation battle

Market Rasen Cricket Club’s Second XI claimed a much-needed win in their battle to avoid the drop when they thrashed their relegation rivals on Saturday.

The 151-run win over Cherry Willingham, at Rase Park, lifted Rasen out of the bottom two in Lincs County League Division One and up to seventh.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bat, but it was the visitors who made the better start as they took early wickets while keeping the run rate down.

After 15 overs Rasen were struggling on 52-4, but the partnership of Liam Scales and Tom Bradford then set about rebuilding the innings.

They steadied the ship by putting on 53 for the fifth wicket, but Scales fell just short of a half-century when he was caught for 42.

With 10 overs remaining, the lower order supported Bradford well as the scoring rate was driven up to see Rasen towards 200 runs.

A superb last over was worth 15 runs and saw Rasen post 203-7, with Bradford still unbeaten on 62.

In reply, Cherry Willingham’s run chase didn’t start well as they lost two quick wickets with only 10 runs on the board.

The visitors managed to recover slightly to 31-3 before a heavy rain shower arrived to put the chances of the game being finished in doubt.

After a 40-minute delay for rain, 20 overs remained for Rasen to bowl the opposition out and claim full points.

Despite some resilient batting by the visitors they were unable to keep out a dangerous Rasen bowling attack.

Gary Bierlein provided great support at one end as the seamers served up some brilliant line and length bowling at the other end.

But one seamer in particular stood out, as Daniel Clark took figures of 6 for 10 from seven overs, including a hat-trick to win the match and give

Rasen 20 vital points.

On Saturday, the Second XI head to fourth-placed Scunthorpe for a 1.30pm start.

* Both the Rasen First XI and Sunday XI matches fell victim to the weather last weekend.

Next weekend, the First XI welcome Nettleham to Rase Park on Saturday (1pm), while the Sunday XI travel to Hykeham (1.30pm) in the Lincoln and District League.