Market Rasen CC: Seconds collapse, but Sunday XI win thriller

Market Rasen CC Second XI travelled to Cleethorpes on the back of a good win the week before.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, but Rasen made the better start, taking a wicket in the first over of the match.

Unfortunately that wicket didn’t set the tone for the innings as Cleethorpes then dominated and punished any stray bowling.

A second-wicket stand of 127 set up the hosts for a big total and at the halfway stage they had pushed their score up to 140.

Caistor continued to dominate and reached the 200 mark with 12 overs still to come.

There were two further wickets for Rasen, but that was only a small consolation as the home side posted a final total of 272-4 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Rasen got off to a dreadful start as they slumped to 11-3 in the first six overs.

From there the visitors were always up against it as Cleethorpes were able to set attacking fields, knowing they had a large total to defend.

Both Charlie Scales (24) and Gary Bierlein (23) batted well to ensure the result was slightly more respectable, but Rasen were bowled out in the 33rd over for 90, 182 runs short of the Cleethorpes score.

* Market Rasen Sunday XI returned to action after a two-week break and won a thrilling encounter against Blankney at Rase Park.

The hosts won the toss and bowled first, but the visitors made the brighter start as the openers raced to 34 in eight overs.

Despite some tight bowling, Rasen didn’t have much luck as chances just eluded the fielders.

Before drinks, Rasen made the breakthrough, with James Kirk taking two wickets in two balls to see Blankney on 87-2.

The visitors continued to score freely and soon passed 100 with 17 overs left as a half-century from opener David Pearse set his side up for a formidable total.

With 10 overs remaining and Blankney well placed on 165-3, it seemed certain the visitors would post a big score.

But Rasen bowlers Konrad Ramsey (3 for 41) and Daniel Clark (2 for 27) had other ideas and took vital wickets to reduce the visitors to 204-7 in their 40 overs.

Rasen’s reply got off to the worst possible start, losing two wickets in the first over.

Liam Entwistle and Sancho Jackson then steadied the ship while still playing positively to put on 54 for the third wicket.

Entwistle fell for 19, but Jackson and Clark kept Rasen up with the required run rate, compiling a partnership of 87 before Jackson fell for a well-played 43.

Clark was then joined at the crease by Jacob Bennett, and the pair added 67 to keep Rasen in with a chance of victory, Clark passing his half-century to leave Rasen needing 70 from 15 overs.

Although Blankney took two quick wickets to see Rasen on 147-6, the target was still within reach.

In a tense finale, the chase went into the last over, with Rasen hitting the winning runs with four balls to spare, skipper Clark finishing unbeaten on 81 to see his team home.

This weekend the Sunday XI travel to local rivals Owmby for a 1.30pm start.