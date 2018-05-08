Market Rasen CC: Seconds collapse, but Sunday XI fire again

After two disappointing County League results, Market Rasen CC Second XI welcomed Scunthorpe Seconds in the first round of the Bob Welton Cup on Saturday.

The home side batted first and made a good start thanks to the pair of Jon Stephenson and Simon Bunn who shared an opening stand of 35.

Unfortunately when Stephenson fell for 18 it prompted a flurry of wickets as Rasen lost four wickets for 19 runs to leave them struggling on 54-5.

Daniel Clark and James Snell then looked to rebuild the innings and push Rasen to a total they could defend.

When Snell went shortly before the second drinks break it looked the home side would struggle to complete their overs.

Clark went on the offensive, smashing four boundaries and three sixes to finish on 62 not out as the home side were bowled out for 128.

In reply, Scunthorpe’s openers went on the attack and raced to 42 inside the first 10 overs.

Just as it seemed the visitors were cruising to victory, Rasen made a game of it by taking five quick wickets as Scunthorpe stumbled to 76-5.

But despite the pressure Rasen asserted, there weren’t quite enough runs on the board as the visitors reached their target in the 34th over, helped largely by Ben Ibrahim’s unbeaten knock of 65.

On Saturday, Rasen’s Second Xi look for their first win in Division One at Cherry Willingham Seconds (1.30pm).

* Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI made the long journey south to Heckington in buoyant mood after their opening win in the Lincoln and District League.

On a glorious Sunday afternoon Rasen decided to bat first and made a good start.

However, just like last week, when one wicket fell it sparked a minor collapse as three wickets went in two overs.

Skipper Daniel Clark joined James Snell at the crease and they shared a stand of 49 to get the innings back on track.

Heckington continued to bowl well and restricted Rasen to a low score of 128 in their 40 overs.

But Rasen set the tone from the off in the reply as they bowled and fielded excellently to reduce Heckington to 15-4 in 10 overs.

A mixture of good seam bowling from Clark and spin bowling from James Quinlan and Konrad Ramsey ensured Heckington would not reach their target.

In the 19th over, Clark returned to the attack to take his third wicket and the final wicket of the match as the home side were bowled out for 50.

This Sunday, Rasen host Barkston and Syston in Division Two (1.30pm).