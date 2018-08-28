Market Rasen CC: Seconds collapse against title challengers

Market Rasen CC Second XI fell to a big defeat against second-placed Cleethorpes Second XI in Lincs County League Division One on Saturday at Rase Park.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first, but were soon in trouble on 26-3 after the opening 10 overs.

In-form batsman Liam Scales and Gary Bierlein shared a stand of 76 to frustrate the visitors, while taking Rasen close to the hundred mark.

Unfortunately Scales, who was playing with freedom, played one aggressive shot too many as he was caught for a well-played 66.

That wicket sparked a major collapse as Rasen lost six wickets for 14 runs to be bowled out for just 112.

With plenty of overs to knock off a small total, Cleethorpes were able to play without any pressure.

Rasen stuck to the task and did their best to contain a batting line-up that weren’t in any mood to hang around.

Dale Chambers and Gary Bierlein were able to grab three wickets between them to ensure Rasen picked up a bowling point, but unfortunately 112 wasn’t enough as they reached the required total in just the 15th over.

David Mansfield top scored for Cleethorpes with an unbeaten 54.

Next weekend, the Second XI travel to Appleby Frodingham for their penultimate game of the season on Saturday, while the Sunday XI are on the road at North Scarle in the Lincoln and District League.

Rasen: J. Stephenson 0, R. Jeffery 1, L. Scales 66, T. Bradford 0, G. Bierlein 16, A. Quinlan 1, S. Bunn 0, D. Chambers 6, B. Hawke 2, J. Quinlan 0, Extras 20. Total: 112.

Cleethorpes: 113-3.

Bowling: D. Chambers 7-0-54-2; G. Bierlein 6-1-40-1; J. Quinlan 1.3-0-19-0.