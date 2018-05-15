Market Rasen CC: Seconds chalk up first win of season

Market Rasen CC Second XI got off the mark in County League Division One away to Cherry Willingham Seconds on a damp Saturday afternoon.

The visitors won the toss and bowled first, hoping to make use of the cloudy conditions, and Daniel Clark and Liam Entwistle bowled tightly to reduce Cherry to 24-3 from 13 overs.

Approaching the halfway stage of their innings, Cherry were in some trouble at 41-4, but a partnership of 50 between Danny Langford and Matt Jenkins steadied things.

Yet with Gary Bierlein bowling a tight line, with support from Clark, Rasen bowled out Cherry for 118 with five overs to spare.

Rasen’s reply started well despite the loss of an early wicket.

Jon Stephenson went on the counter-attack and raced to 37 to put the visitors in a good position, but three wickets in four overs from Graham Priestley left Rasen stuttering on 67-4.

As the rain arrived, conditions started to favour the bowlers, but Daniel Clark (27 not out) and Gary Bierlein (25 not out) drew on their experience to grind out the victory.

The pair put on an unbroken 51 to help Rasen reach the target with 12 overs and six wickets in hand.

* Market Rasen’s Sunday XI narrowly lost a thrilling match to Barkston and Syston at Rase Park.

The visitors won the toss and bowled, but Rasen started the better of the teams.

Despite two wickets falling in the space of two overs, Jabari Darrell and Dale Chambers added 60 in eight overs to put Rasen in an excellent position on 87-2 after 14 overs.

Youngster Darrell played one of his trademark innings as he smashed four boundaries and three sixes on his way to 54, but when the both fell before the drinks break, with the score on 93-4, the innings changed.

The visitors bowled with great control to reduce the run rate while continuing to take wickets, but a brilliant stand of 34 between Aaron Navin and James Quinlan helped Rasen finish on 149 all out.

Barkston’s reply started well, losing just one wicket in the first 12 overs while keeping up with the required run rate.

Rasen then seized the initiative, bowling tightly to reduce Barkston to 53-2 at the halfway stage.

After drinks, the visitors looked to increase the rate as opener Liam Parker brought up a well-made half-century.

With 10 overs left and 31 needed, both sides had high hopes, and Clark and Entwistle bowled with great control to restrict Barkston and take the game right down to the wire.

But the visitors held their nerve, reaching their target with one ball to spare to win by six wickets.

On Saturday, the First XI travel to Nettleham (1pm start) and the Sunday XI welcome Hykeham to Rase

Park (1.30pm start).