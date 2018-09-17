Market Rasen CC seal top-five finish in Lincs County League

Market Rasen CC First XI ended the season on a high as they beat bottom-of-the-table Outcasts to finish fifth on the Lincolnshire County League Premier.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bowl first on Saturday, making a good start as they restricted the home side.

The first wicket came in the ninth over as Rasen looked to pile on the early pressure, but Outcasts responded well through opener Daniel Hilton who scored a well-played 50 as the home side looked to pass the 100 mark inside 25 overs.

Rasen’s opening pair of James Fussey and Daniel Clark bowled excellent line and lengths to keep the scoring down and take regular wickets.

Clark reaped the rewards of good controlled bowling as he took the first five wickets to leave Outcasts faltering on 90-5.

After the drinks break the Rasen attack continued to apply the pressure as the hosts changed their approach and played much more defensively, hoping to frustrate the visitors.

Despite their best efforts, Rasen couldn’t quite bowl Outcasts out as the innings finished on 142-8.

In reply Lee Chambers (17) and George Fussey (42) put on 60 in the first 12 overs as Chambers looked to rotate the strike while Fussey played with aggression, striking boundaries at will.

The pair then fell in two overs to leave Rasen on 62-2, but any signs of a potential batting collapse were soon forgotten about as the pair of Neil Davies (39 not out) and Ian Williams (36) shared a stand of 80 to bring Rasen within sight of a comfortable victory.

Despite Williams falling with the scores level, the visitors comfortable chased down the total in the 29th over.