Market Rasen CC: Scales stars, but Seconds fall short

Market Rasen Second XI returned to action at home to Holton-Le-Clay on Saturday, but it brought about another defeat.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bat, but made a terrible start as they slipped to 24-3 within 10 overs.

Holton’s opening bowler Tom Carter bowled a brilliant spell, and he soon had four wickets to leave Rasen struggling on 42-4.

However, a partnership of 71 between Liam Scales and Gary Bierlein steadied the ship as Rasen went passed 100 and Scales notched his second fifty of the season.

Rasen lost two quick wickets with the score on 120, but with Scales still at the crease, well supported by James Snell, the home side were looking to push on towards 200.

With five overs remaining, Scales was on course for a maiden century until he was controversially given out for 98, caught off what the hosts believed appeared to be a no-ball.

Rasen ended their 45 overs on 195-9.

Holton-Le-Clay’s reply started badly as Rasen also took three quick wickets to leave the visitors on 39-3.

The pair of Karl and Gary Bierlein bowled brilliantly as Rasen sensed a chance of putting pressure on the batsmen.

But Danny Portus and Rob Griffin soon settled the nerves for the visitors as the pair played excellently to see off the early pressure, scoring freely to see their side to victory with a stand of 157.

Portus finished unbeaten on 61 and Griffin made 96 not out.