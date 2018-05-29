Market Rasen CC: Rutherford powers First XI to Bracebridhe Heath win

A century from Matt Rutherford inspired another impressive win as Market Rasen moved up to third in the Lincolnshire County League Premier.

They welcomed Bracebridge Heath Second XI to Rase Park on Saturday looking to build on the previous week’s victory over Nettleham.

Having won the toss, Rasen elected to field and started slowly as the Bracebridge openers put on a stand of 61 before Rutherford bowled the dangerous Will Carter for seven.

Despite the setback, Bracebridge continued to dominate and looked set for a big score when they were 109-3 from only 22 overs.

However, the spin pair of Rutherford and Tom Boryszczuk then looked to slow the scoring rate, and the hosts came back into the match in an instant as the visitors slid from 135-3 to 135-6 in the space of two overs.

Boryszczuk (3 for 66) and Rutherford (3 for 27) restricted Bracebridge to a much smaller total than what they had been looking at after 20 overs as they were bowled out for 216.

Rasen’s reply started badly when they lost three quick wickets to stand on 18-3.

Ian Williams (29) and Rutherford then went about restoring the innings and added 59 for the fourth wicket, and the game was finely poised when Williams fell with the score on 77-4 with over 30 overs left.

Dave Papworth joined Rutherford at the crease and the two batsmen rotated the score regularly to try and knock the Bracebridge bowlers off their rhythm.

Shortly after the drinks break, Rutherford brought up his half-century as Rasen reached three figures.

Both Papworth and Rutherford batted brilliantly in a stand of 91 for the fifth wicket to leave Rasen needing 65 off the last 10 overs to win.

When Papworth went the scoring rate didn’t falter as skipper Dale Christie came to the crease and calmed any nerves by hitting a big six.

Rutherford (104 not out) brought up his century with only three overs remaining as the pair to sealed back-to-back victories with one over to spare.

On Saturday, the First XI face a stiff test at leaders Barton (1pm start).