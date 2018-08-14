Market Rasen CC: Quinlan blitz hands Sunday XI rapid win

Market Rasen’s Sunday XI got back to winning ways in style as they comprehensively beat bottom side Heckington.

Rasen put the visitors in, and from the outset young seamers Aaron Navin and James Kirk bowled an excellent line and length as Kirk to leave Heckington 11-3 after eight overs.

Despite a brief partnership of 29, the visitors struggled with the pressure applied by the bowlers.

James Quinlan came into the attack with the score on 32-4 and set about finishing off the innings in quick fashion.

Bowling a brilliant spell of 5 for 5 from 7.2 overs, Quinlan claimed his first five-wicket haul in senior cricket to bowl out Heckington for 59.

Rasen’s reply got off to a fast start as they reached 30 inside four overs, and despite losing two quick wickets, the result was never in doubt.

Debutant Ali Rashid and skipper Daniel Clark put on 25 inside four overs as Rasen reached their target in only the 10th over.

The rapid win lifted the Sunday XI up to third in the Lincoln and District League.

This weekend, the Sunday XI travel to Blankney for a 1.30pm start.