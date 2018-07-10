Market Rasen CC Ladies ease past Louth in quest for title number four

Market Rasen CC Ladies consolidate their bid for a fourth consecutive Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League title with victory over Louth.

On a fine summer evening at Rase Park, Rasen took on a Louth side fielding a mix of both youth and experience.

The away team won the toss and batted first, but the Louth top order failed to take initial advantage of ideal batting conditions as Rasen’s opening bowlers Caitlin Phillips and Megan Quinlan each picked up a pair of wickets while limiting the run rate.

Changes in the bowling then brought on Ellie Bacon and Scarlett Woods who kept up the accuracy to add two wickets to the catch she had already taken.

Bacon bowled an accurate spell to finish with 3 for 11, and Rasen skipper Beth Smith claimed the other wicket to fall as Louth were bowled out for 82 from 18.3 overs.

Rachael Petherick top scored for the visitors with 13 off only six deliveries, with Carly Rush and Cerys Meredith also making it into double figures.

The youthful Louth tail also managed to gain valuable experience occupying the crease towards the end of the innings.

Rasen set about what appeared to be a manageable chase in steady style to begin with, and despite the early loss of Isabel Taylor (8), didn’t appear to have many worries.

Wicketkeeper and opening bat Alicia Maxwell hit five boundaries in her 22 and then made way for Alexia Paige-Graves, who hit the only six of the game in an unbeaten 19.

The innings was then finished off in quick fashion by skipper Smith, who, in scoring at an uncharacteristically quick rate, finished with an unbeaten 28 from only 16 deliveries, with six fours.

The highlight of the Louth bowling performance was Rachael Petherick who took both wickets to fall, capping a good all-round performance.

Rasen remain top of the league, while Louth picked up some valuable bonus points and stay mid-table.