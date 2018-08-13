Market Rasen CC impress at title hopefuls Bracebridge Heath

A strong knock from Dale Chambers helped Market Rasen CC First XI to 20 vital points at high-flying Bracebridge Heath on Saturday.

Having slipped to just one place above the bottom two in County League Premier, Rasen responded in perfect fashion by beating Heath’s secomnd XI by seven wickets.

On a green pitch, Rasen won the toss and bowled first, a decision which proved to be the right call.

Strike bowlers Daniel Clark and Liam Entwistle bowled with excellent control as two early wickets fell with the score on 15.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure to reduce the hosts to 77-5 after only 20 overs.

Heath rallied after the drinks break as Steven Scott (47) and Andrew McDowall (24) shared a stand of 50 to take the home side past the 120 mark.

However, the Rasen bowlers fought back again as Paul Eames, making his return to the club, took the important wicket of Scott, three short of a half-century.

Matt Rutherford then tore through the tail as Bracebridge lost five wickets for three runs to be bowled out for 130 in the 41st over.

In reply, Rasen were in no mood to hang around as openers Will Bradford and Lee Chambers raced to 35 in six overs.

Bradford fell soon after, but the impressive run rate continued as Chambers struck four boundaries in one over to close on another half-century.

The home side struggled to control the aggressive stance taken by Rasen as Chambers smashed his way to 70, an innings which included 12 fours and a six.

The target was easily chased down as Rasen scored the winning runs in the 25th over for the loss of only three wickets.

Rasen remain in 10th, but victory in their game in hand could yet left them back into the promotion race.

Rasen welcome Barton to Rase Park on Saturday for a 1pm start.

* Caistor CC First XI dropped off the top of the Premier Division as their run of wins came to an end against Lindum at Brigg Road on Saturday.

The hosts batted first and struggled against the Lindum attack, despite 66 from Mike Ross and Sam Welton’s unbeaten 26, as thty were bowled out for 130.

Ross took four quick wickets in the reply, but Daniel Price (77) and Max Bauer (37 not out) saw Lindum home by five wickets.

Caistor, who host fourth-placed Cherry Willignham on Saturday, drop to second place in a tight table, with only two points separating the top four clubs.