Market Rasen CC: First XI toil against struggling Scothern

Market Rasen CC First XI still need points to ensure their Premier Division safety after falling to another defeat against relegation-threatened Scothern at Rase Park on Saturday.

But one more win from their final two matches will guarantee another season in the Lincolnshire County League’s top flight after Sunday’s game in hand was conceded by Alkborough.

Scothern won the toss and chose to field, but Rasen made a good start thanks to Lee Chambers and Chris Higgins who raced to 40 inside the first eight overs.

However, the game changed when the visitors turned to the spin of Ian McGowan and Jonny Drabble, and Rasen lost five wickets for 40 runs as they slipped to 81-5 at the halfway stage.

A stand of 31 between Liam Entwistle and Daniel Clark saw the hosts past the 100 mark as they looked to set a defendable total.

With the pitch offering plenty to the slow bowlers, Scothern restricted the home side to 147-8 from their 50 overs, with Rasen, at least batting out their overs.

Scothern’s reply started slowly as they found scoring difficult.

Liam Entwistle grabbed an early wicket as the visitors dug in and played patiently in their chase.

After 25 overs they were 62-1, but with wickets in hand were on course for the win.

Rasen continued to press for the win with disciplined bowling and took three quick wickets to leave Scothern on 129-4.

But skipper Jonny Drabble anchored the innings brilliantly, bringing up an unbeaten half-century to see the visitors to a five-wicket victory in the 44th over.

Rasen travel to Alkborough on Saturday for a 12.30pm start.