Market Rasen CC: First XI set batting record in huge win

Records tumbled as Market Rasen Cricket Club First XI enjoyed a bgi day with the bat in the Lincs County League Premier.

Rasen scored their highest-ever total in a 50-over match as they saw off Outcasts to go third in the table.

Lee Chambers top-scored with a measured 113 EMN-180618-155520002

The visitors won the toss and elected to field, but Rasen openers Will Bradford and Lee Chambers made the better start.

Aftyer reachign 50 in his last two matches, Bradford punished any loose bowling as he raced to 30 inside eight overs, while Chambers played his normal game as the pair racked up a century stand inside 15 overs.

Bradford continued to dominate, passing the 50 mark once again with two big sixes, but as he appeared well set for three figures, the opener mistimed a pull shot straight to square leg.

But the scoring rate remained high as Chambers then brought up his half-century.

Market Rasen First XI line up before taking on the Outcasts EMN-180618-155530002

Supported by Ian Williams, Chambers continued to dominate the bowling as Rasen reached drinks on 183-1.

After the break, and with 20 overs left, the hosts had their sights on posting a huge total.

Chambers brought up his first century of the season before he was caught in the deep for 113 off 116 balls, including 20 fours.

Neil Davies then joined Williams and the pair rubbed salt in the wounds with some exquisite shots in a stand of 110 in just eight overs.

Davies scored 57 not out from 32 balls, and Williams brought up three figures in the last over to finish 101 not out from 88 balls in an impressive total of 353-2 from 50 overs.

The Outcasts reply started slowly, but they kept wickets in hand after losing one in the first four overs.

After 10 overs and on 39-2 it was clear Outcasts were unlikely to challenge Rasen’s formidable total, but despite the loss of two wickets, they frustrated the hosts.

Matthew Teal and Peter Tait shared a stand of 94 to take the score past 100 in the 27th over.

Gary Bierlein made the breakthrough in the middle of an excellent 16-over spell and immediately took another wicket to leave himself on a hat-trick. Despite missing out on that feat Bierlein had figures of 3 for 43 from 16 overs.

With the clouds circling around the ground, and rain fast approaching, Rasen were desperate to get the game finished.

Skipper Dale Christie brought the spinners on to speed up the innings and they grabbed three more wickets as Outcasts closed on 184-7.

On Saturday, the First XI head to Scothern for a 1pm start.