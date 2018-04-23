Market Rasen CC: First XI off to winning start

Market Rasen Cricket Club’s First XI made it a winning start to the 2018 season with a hard-fought victory at Lindum Seconds on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first, but it was the home side who made the better start.

Despite the loss of an early wicket, they soon found themselves well set on 92-3, but the signs looked good for Rasen when spinner Matt Rutherford took a wicket in the first over of his spell.

He then made light work of Lindum’s middle order as he once again showed his ability with the ball to finish with figures of 6 for 27 from 16 overs.

Despite the pressure applied, Rasen couldn’t quite bowl Lindum out as the last-wicket pair held firm to see Lindum to 153-9 from their 50 overs.

Opener James Fussey also bowled brilliantly, finishing with 3 for 38 from his 16 overs.

In reply, Rasen got off to a terrible start as they lost three quick wickets to slide to 15-3.

But a partnership of 37 between Lee Chambers and George Fussey ensured the run chase remained on track.

When Chambers fell for 30 with the score on 52-4 the game remained in the balance.

However, Fussey soon brought up his half-century as he and Ian Williams shared a stand of 61 to bring Rasen within touching distance of their target.

Williams (18) and Fussey (61) fell in the space of seven runs, but captain Dale Christie played a trademark innings as he smashed 22 off 10 balls to see Rasen to a four-wicket victory in the 38th over.

Lindum: 153-9.

Bowling: J. Fussey 16-5-38-3; C. Scales 9-1-27-0; M. Rutherford 16-5-27-6; L. Entwhistle 7-1-31-0; G. Fussey 2-0-11-0.

Rasen: N. Davies 0, W. Bradford 7, L. Chambers 30, M. Rutherford 0, G. Fussey 61, I. Williams 18, D. Papworth 6*, D. Christie 22*, Extras 10. Total: 154-6.

* This Saturday brings an early season derby match for the Firsts against Caistor at Rase Park (1pm start).

Caistor were bowled out for just 81 on Saturday on their way to an eight-wicket defeat at home to Barton Town.