Market Rasen CC First XI fall short in Lindum run chase

Market Rasen CC First XI narrowly lost to Lindum in an excellent game of County League cricket at Rase Park on Saturday.

Lindum won the toss and started well despite losing an early wicket, with Daniel Price and Aidan Lockwood sharing a stand of 73 as they looked to post a big total.

However, the innings changed when Matt Rutherford took the wicket of Daniel Price for 42, tying down an end and taking three quick wickets as Lindum slipped from 86-1 to 110-4.

Throughout the second half of the innings, Rasen continued to take regular wickets as the scoring rate decreased for the visitors.

George Fussey came into the attack and took three quick wickets, while Rutherford notched up another five-wicket haul thanks to some excellent glove work by Lee Chambers to stump Lockwood for 40.

But Lindum pushed on at the end of the innings to set a respectable 227 all out.

Rasen’s reply started well and they raced to 40 in the first six overs for the loss of one wicket.

Despite losing three quick wickets, Rasen found themselves on 86-4 after 16 overs and still in with a good chance of chasing down the score.

However, Lindum continued to bowl well as the home side struggled to put a notable partnership together.

With 20 overs to go, Rasen required 95 to win with five wickets in hand.

Daniel Clark (30) and Matt Rutherford (25) shared a stand of 41 to edge Rasen closer to the winning post, but the pair fell within five overs and the Lindum bowlers did just enough, dismissing Rasen for 205.

Rasen stay in seventh place in the Premier Division ahead of their derby match at Caistor on Saturday (1pm start).