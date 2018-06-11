Market Rasen CC: First XI extend unbeaten run to four with Cherry Willingham win

Market Rasen CC First XI made it four games game unbeaten with a comprehensive win over Cherry Willingham to move up to third in the Lincs County League Premier.

Having won the toss, Rasen elected to field first at Rase Park on Saturday and grabbed an early wicket.

But despite that wicket, the visitors then started to get into the game and moved past 50.

However, the innings soon changed when Matt Rutherford entered the attack and bowled 16 overs of excellent control to frustrate Cherry.

When Craig Cosgrove fell for 30 the innings stumbled as Rasen took a further four wickets for just 40 runs to leave the visitors on 93-6.

With over 15 overs to go it looked like Rasen would bowl the visitors out quite cheaply, but thanks to some stubborn resistance from the lower order Cherry managed to see out their overs and closed the innings on 131-9 to ensure the home side couldn’t take maximum points.

In reply, the opening pair of Lee Chambers (45) and Will Bradford (53) got the innings off to a flying start.

Bradford was in no mood to hang around as he continued from where he left off the previous week, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

Chambers played an equally aggressive innings to see the pair put on 98 for the first wicket inside 16 overs.

Despite the pair falling close to the finish line the result was never in doubt as Rasen reached their target in the 24th over for an eight-wicket win.

The 15-point haul left them 29 points behind pacesetters Barton and 12 adrift of second-placed Messingham.

On Saturday, the First XI are at home once more against Outcasts for a 1pm start.

Cherry Willingham: 131-9.

Bowling: W. Bradford 8-2-28-1; S. Jackson 9-1-25-1; M. Rutherford 16-9-11-3; I. Williams 4.2-0-24-2; G. Fussey 12.4-0-36-1.

Rasen: L. Chambers 45, W. Bradford 53, I. Williams 9*, N. Davies 8*, Extras 17. Total: 132-2.