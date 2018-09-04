Market Rasen CC: Eight-man Second XI show pride in Frodingham loss

Market Rasen Second XI narrowly lost to Appleby Frodingham on Saturday despite fielding only eight players for the trip.

The team played excellently and managed to push the home side all the way.

Rasen were put into bat and made a reasonable start before losing three quick wickets to see them fall to 52-3.

But a 49-run partnership between Liam Scales and James Kirk saw Rasen past the 100 mark as Scales continued his fine form with the bat to bring up yet another half-century on his way to a well-made 72.

When Scales departed it looked like Rasen would be bowled out quite cheaply, but thanks to a partnership of 35 between James Quinlan (16 not out) and James Kirk (16) the visitors ended on 136 all out.

In reply, Frodingham made a slow start as they lost two early wickets, but skipper Mick Bramley played a fine innings of 58 to help his side towards a much-needed victory.

Rasen took three further wickets for only 16 runs as they closed in on an unlikely victory.

However, with so few fielders it was difficult to apply pressure as Frodingham hit the winning runs in the 31st over with five wickets in hand.

The Second XI are ninth in County League Division One and host leaders Hartsholme at Rase Park on Saturday (1.30pm start).

* Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI narrowly won a thrilling match on Sunday away to North Scarle in the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

North Scarle won the toss and elected to bat first, but Rasen made the better start as they reduced the home side to 70-4 in the first 15 overs.

Despite the early pressure, the visitors were unable to keep the score rate down as North Scarle grew into the game.

Alex Scott reached his half-century as he went on the attack, and he was well supported by the middle order as the hosts looked to on course for 200-plus.

But Rasen stuck to the task well and bowled out North Scarle in the final over for 213.

Pick of the bowlers was Daniel Clark with 4 for 29 from 10 overs, while Scott made 90 for the home side.

In reply, Rasen started well as openers Andy Quinlan and Tom Bradford put on 58 for the first wicket.

The visitors continued to remain on course for victory even when Quinlan fell for 17 as James Snell supported Bradford at the crease.

The pair added 59 for the second wicket as Bradford brought up his half-century.

Needing just under 100 with 15 overs left, the game remained in the balance when two wickets fell in quick succession.

Snell continued to anchor the innings as he closed in on a maiden half-century, but he then fell for 42 to give the home side hope of pulling off victory.

Four further wickets fell in five overs to leave Rasen in danger of being bowled out, but with skipper Clark at the crease Rasen were able to get over the line with five balls to spare, sparking jubilant scenes on the boundary by the visitors and their supporters.

Rasen’s Sunday XI travel to leaders Horncastle this weekend for a 1.30pm start.