Market Rasen CC ease past Messingham in County League

Market Rasen CC First XI got back to winning ways in Lincs County League Premier on Saturday as they beat Messingham by 45 runs.

Rasen won the toss and elected to bat first, but lost an early wicket with the score on 3-1.

However, the pair of Will Bradford and Ian Williams soon steadied the ship as they went about building a good score.

The pair played with great discipline as they shared a stand of 104 in only 21 overs.

The breakthrough was finally made after the halfway stage of the innings when Williams fell for 43.

But with Bradford going past his half-century, Rasen were looking in a strong position despite some good tight bowling from the visitors.

With 10 overs, remaining Bradford went on the offensive, well supported by Matt Rutherford, as the pair shared a stand of 74 to see Rasen close to the 200 mark.

Bradford wasn’t able to bring up a well-deserved century, falling just short for 92 as Rasen posted 202-6 from their 45 overs.

Messingham struggled to get going from the start of their reply as Dan Norburn and Daniel Clark bowled excellent line and length in tandem to reduce the visitors to 20-3 after 12 overs.

With such a good start, Rutherford and Chris Higgins were able to come into the attack and apply further pressure as Messingham struggled to keep up with the run rate.

Rutherford bowled an excellent spell, and at one point was on for a hat-trick when Messingham fell to 100-7 with 20 overs to go.

Messingham’s tail-enders frustrated the home side as they held firm to ensure the Rasen attack bowled all 50 overs and closed on 157-9.

Rutherford was, once more, the pick of the attack, finishing with figures of 5 for 51 from 16 overs.

On Saturday, the First XI travel to Haxey (1pm), and the Second X1 are back in action as they host Cherry Willingham from 1.30pm.

Rasen’s Sunday XI also return to action after two weekends off when they host Horncastle (1.30pm).