Market Rasen CC: Day to forget for County League sides

Market Rasen CC First XI made the short trip to Scothern on Saturday but slumped to a heavy Lincs County League defeat.

Having won the toss, the home side elected to field and grabbed an early wicket before Will Bradford (22) and Ian Williams (28) rebuilt with a stand of 59 to take the visitors to 77-1 at the first drinks break after 17 overs.

However, the innings changed soon after as the Scothern spinners took four wickets for just 10 runs to leave Rasen struggling on 87-5.

A partnership of 39 between George Fussey and Daniel Clark looked to help stabilise the innings until another flurry of wickets ensured Rasen did not see out their overs as they were bowled out for 151.

The only highlight of the innings was a well-made 53 by George Fussey.

In reply Scothern were in no mood to hang around as they looked to punish any loose bowling.

Opening pair William Bailey and Jacob Smith soon raced to a 50 partnership inside nine overs.

Rasen did their best in keeping the run rate down and were unlucky on more than one occasion as the ball kept just evading the fielders.

But despite the efforts by the bowling unit, Scothern comfortably reached their target, hitting the winning runs in the 28th over without losing a wicket,

William Bailey finished unbeaten on 58, and Jacob Smith top-scored with 87 not out.

The First XI are without a fixture this weekend and return to action in the Premier Division on Saturday, July 7 at home to Lindum.

* Market Rasen Second XI travelled to Holton le Clay on Saturday, but unfortunately it was another Saturday to forget in County League Division One.

Rasen won the toss, elected to field and made a bright start by grabbing an early wicket.

This wasn’t a sign of things to come, however, as the home side then put on 75 for the second wicket to see their side well set on 84 after only 18 overs.

Rasen continued to try for a breakthrough and despite taking two quick wickets, Holton le Clay had enough overs left to post a big total.

Tom Carter smashed 69 off 39 balls, and a knock of 88 from Danny Portus ensured the home side ended their innings on a big 244-6 from 45 overs.

In reply Rasen made a bright start and soon put on 30 for the first wicket.

Unfortunately once they lost the first wicket, the visitors were unable to put any sort of partnerships together as regular wickets fell.

Despite 20 from Liam Entwistle, the visitors were unable to make it to the 100 mark as they were bowled out for just 84.

On Saturday, the Second XI travel to Hartsholme for a 1.30pm start.