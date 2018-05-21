Market Rasen CC: Clark takes seven as Firsts ease to Nettleham win

Market Rasen CC First XI bounced back from last week’s defeat in style with a brilliant performance away at Nettleham on Saturday.

The eight-wicket victory - their second win of the campaign - lifted them to fifth in the Lincolnshire County League Premier.

The visitors won the toss and put Nettleham in to bat, looking for early wickets, but Nettleham started the better as they raced to 32-1 from the first eight overs.

Their wicket to fall came courtesy of a well-taken catch from last season’s wicketkeeper of the year Lee Chambers off the bowling of Sancho Jackson.

Nettleham passed 50 in the 14th over, but the game changed slightly when Gary Bierlein entered the attack.

He bowled a brilliant tight spell of 16 overs and grabbed two quick wickets to leave the hosts on 79-3, but they continued to progress and reached 100-3 at the halfway stage.

Rasen dominated after the drinks break as Daniel Clark came into the attack to support Bierlein.

He bowled brilliant line and length to roll through Nettleham’s middle order to take 7-25 from nine overs, supported by excellent fielding.

Both Liam Entwistle and Will Bradford held on to some good catches, along with Chambers who finished the innings with four catches as Nettleham collapsed to 152 all out.

Rasen’s reply started well, with openers Chambers and Bradford playing patiently while punishing any wayward bowling.

They raced to a 50 partnership after 11 overs to give the visitors an excellent platform before their 64-run stand was broken shortly before the 15th over with the visitors well placed.

Bradford then fell for a well-played 38, but the result was never in doubt as Ian Williams (26 not out) and Neil Davies (47 not out) went on the offensive.

They shared a stand of 71, with Davies playing some fine shots before bringing up the winning runs in the 29th over to seal an emphatic Rasen victory.

The First XI welcome Bracebridge Heath Second XI on Saturday for a 1pm start.