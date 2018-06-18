Market Rasen CC: Clark bowls Sunday XI to victory at Owmby

Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI made it back-to-back wins as they beat local rivals Owmby on Sunday at Todmoor.

Having won the toss, the hosts bowled first and started brightly with two quick wickets to leave Rasen on 23-2.

Owmby continued to exploit the bowler-friendly conditions and soon had Rasen on 34-3 after nine overs.

Daniel Clark and Dale Chambers shared a stand of 33 as they looked to rebuild the innings before Chambers fell for 19, and at the halfway stage, Rasen were 72-4 and looking to post a defendable total.

Wickets continued to fall and when skipper Clark went for 46 it looked like they would struggle to bat out their overs.

Steve Boryszczuk bowled a brilliant spell to remove the lower order and take figures of 5 for 27 from nine overs as Rasen were bowled out for 143.

In reply, Rasen bowled brilliantly and pressed from the start.

Much improved from recent weeks, the visitors forced the Owmby batsmen into loose shots as an early wicket fell.

The hosts made it to the drinks break on 51-1, but immediately after, James Quinlan took two wickets in an over to up the pressure.

However, Joe Atkin was well set and was closing in on a half-century.

Clark bowled a tight spell and took regular wickets, which in turn forced Owmby to play more aggressively.

The home side needed 53 from the last 10 overs as Atkin brought up his 50, but all hopes of an Owmby win were soon gone when he fell for 59, caught behind off the bowling of Clark.

In the end Rasen did just enough as the hosts were bowled out for 108, Clark finished with figures of 6 for 17 from nine overs.

On Saturday, the Second XI travel to Holton-le-Clay for a 1.30pm start, but there is no fixture for the Sunday XI.