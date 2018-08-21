Market Rasen CC: Bradford hits form as Firsts move away from danger

Market Rasen CC First XI made it two wins on the bounce when they comprehensively beat Barton to move out of the Lincolnshire Premier League relegation zone.

After winning the toss, Barton batted first and made a good start as the opening pair raced to 54 within the first 12 overs.

Despite some close calls as the ball regularly beat the outside edge, Rasen struggled to get that first wicket.

But when the first wicket finally arrived, Rasen forced the initiative as they bowled with great control to take the score to 72-2 at the halfway stage.

After the drinks break, the hosts dominated as they prevented Barton putting on a notable partnership through the spin of Matt Rutherford, well backed up by Paul Eames who has recently rejoined the club after a spell away.

The pair caused Barton all sorts of problems as Barton lost seven wickets for 50 runs.

Eames finished with figures of 5 for 18, and Rutherford grabbed three wickets as Barton were bowled out for 145.

In reply, Rasen started well as Will Bradford and Lee Chambers put on 40 in the first 10 overs, before Chambers was bowled for 15.

The wicket didn’t alter the flow of the game as Rasen pushed for victory, with Bradford scoring freely.

Shortly before the drinks break, Bradford brought up a well-played 50 as he and Ian Williams shared a stand of 74 to take Rasen within 30 runs of victory.

Despite Williams falling shortly after drinks, Bradford continued to lead the run chase as he and Davies played with freedom.

They guided Rasen to the total required in the 32nd over, with Bradford finishing unbeaten on 86.