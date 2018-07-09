Market Rasen CC bowlers toil as batting records tumble at Louth

It was a day for breaking records at Louth on Saturday as Market Rasen Second XI were soundly beaten in the Lincs County League Division One clash.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, the home side soon set the tone for the whole innings with an aggressive start.

The opening pair of Steve Wright and Wayne Garlick both passed 50 within 18 overs as they punished any loose bowling and made use of the large outfield.

Rasen stuck at their task and took the first wicket in the 27th over with the score on 185.

Wright then passed his century and was looking for a big total with Louth still having 20 overs to bat.

Rasen took two quick wickets, but the scoring rate continued to climb. Henry Tye scored a quickfire 69 as Louth broke their club record for the biggest Captain Wright finished unbeaten on 157 as his side seta new mark of 378-4.

Rasen’s reply began well as they negotiated the first 10 overs, but the visitors then lost two wickets in two balls.

The pair of Gary Bierlein and Sam Williams shared a stand of 78 with brilliant knocks from both to bring up their half-centuries.

Bierlein fell for a well-played 59, and Williams, fresh from scoring 50 the previous weekend, made 53.

A quickfire 22 from Liam Scales ensured Rasen picked up three batting points before they were bowled out for 173.

* On a hot Sunday afternoon Market Rasen Sunday XI welcomed North Scarle to Rase Park.

Rasen won the toss and batted first, making an excellent start as they raced to 50 inside six overs.

Despite losing three quick wickets, Rasen continued to pile on the runs as they reached 101-3 in the first 20 overs.

Daniel Clark and Dale Chambers shared a stand of 46 as the hosts punished any loose bowling from the visitors.

With 10 overs left, Rasen were on course for a big score until the visitors bowled a brilliant spell late in the innings to take five wickets for 46 runs and see Rasen slip from 142-5 to 188 all out.

In North Scarle’s reply, the hosts got off to a great start as they took two quick wickets for only 20 runs.

However, fortunes soon changed as the pair of Josh Sugden (86 not out) and Charlie Dixon (88) shared a stand of 161 to take the visitors close to victory.

The pair batted brilliantly, attacking the Rasen bowlers who were able to take one more wicket before North Scarle reached their target with 11 overs and seven wickets to spare.