Market Rasen and Louth RUFC beaten in midweek cricket league opener

Market Rasen and Louth RUFC’s cricket side fell 22 runs of the 130-run total set by Market Rasen CC in their first fixture of the 2018 West Wold League last Tuesday evening.

Following some intensive pre-season training in the nets, combined with HIT sessions led by fitness coach Dale Chambers, the rugby lads took to the field in confident mood.

But the opening pace bowling of Meehal Grint and Connor Janney were soon dispatched with ease by the prolific opening partnership of the ‘real’ cricket club.

Some respectability was returned by the seam attack of skipper Chris Janney who sped in from the Gallamore Lane end like a train to take a brace, the first wicket arriving with his opening delivery.

In contrast, Jim “the spin” Bemrose tied the opposition in knots and matched the example of his leader by grabbing a further two wickets.

In response to the Rasen CC total, Rugby Club batsman Will Pridgeon proved unflappable with 33.

Along with Connor Janney’s 16-run contribution, the two impressively delivered with the bat, amassing an array of sixes and fours between them while narrowly missing a neighbouring house window.

Grint did little to impress the selectors with his golden duck, and later in the order, and in an act of unfathomable rationale, Sam Burgess threw his wicket away when not realising there were still three overs remaining, and later blamed bad light.

Skipper Chris Janney wryly observed: “Were it not for the poor quality of our bowling, batting and fielding we could have had a chance of winning that match.”

The Rugby Club cricketers return to action on Tuesday against Owmby at Rase Park. All supporters welcome.