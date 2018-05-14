Louis Kimber scores two tons in a day in Lincolnshire CCC run feast

Lincolnshire CCC commenced their 2018 season with two matches against Northumberland at Jesmond, in Newcastle, in the new Unicorns T20 competition.

In the first match, Lincolnshire were put in to bat and their innings was dominated by Louis Kimber, who scored an amazing 162 not out from 55 balls, including 15 sixes and 12 fours.

His remarkable innings saw Lincolnshire rack up 290-3 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.

Kimber was supported by former Nottinghamshire player Bilal Shafayat (41) and Conrad Louth (32).

Northumberland battled hard to maintain the required run rate, but only former Durham and England wicketkeeper/batsman Phil Mustard (81) and Matthew Brown (54 not out) posed any serious threat to Lincolnshire’s huge total.

Kimber (3 for 33) also excelled with the ball as Northumberland made 205-4 as Lincolnshire won by 85 runs.

In the second match, Lincolnshire won the toss and batted.

Kimber dominated the innings again, making his second century of the day, with 112 off 45 balls, this time hitting seven sixes and 13 fours.

Shafayat again provided strong support with 56 as Lincolnshire totalled 237-7.

Northumberland fared much better this time, with Mustard again their dominant batsman, making 105 off 48 balls.

His innings was the backbone of Northumberland’s chase, with good support again from Matthew Brown (77 not out) as the hosts reached their target, three wickets down, with 13 balls to spare.

Lincolnshire face Northumberland once more at Bracebridge Heath on Sunday (11am start) in the 50-over-a-side knockout competition, having finished as beaten finalists last year.

After receiving a bye in the first round, a quarter-final place is at stake.