LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton takes a look at the Lincs ECB Premier action

Bracebridge Heath have won the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League championship and Grantham were confirmed as runners-up following a slender six-run victory over Grimsby Town.

But Sleaford’s defeat at the hands of Market Deeping allowed Woodhall Spa to move within 10 points of third place, which will now go to the wire with Sleaford playing at Bourne in the final league match of the season and Woodhall entertaining Lindum

The following weekend, the four top teams will play off for a new trophy, with first playing fourth and second against third on Saturday and the final taking place at Grantham on Sunday.

Grantham’s victory at Augusta Street came after James Keast, with 90, and Dan Webb’s 53 took their score to 250 for eight.

Grimsby lost their first two wickets for 10 runs but this brought Harry Warwick to the crease and after the third wicket went on 44, Steve Crossley came out to add 91 with Warwick.

Crossley was out for 50 and the next wicket went with only seven runs added but Alfie Warwick joined his brother in another good stand that took the score to 205.

Then it was the turn of captain-for-the-day Ian Hallam to support Warwick as the total edged every closer to the target.

But the overs ran out with Grimsby just six runs short, Warwick unbeaten on 127.

A second century came at Boston in a comprehensive victory over Louth.

The home side made the day’s highest score of 293 for six, Jonny Cheer hitting 137 and Ishan Jayaratne taking his total runs over the 1,000 mark with an innings of 87 off 74 balls.

Cheer and the Jayaratne put on 211 for the third wicket and Jayaratne went on to take three wickets as Louth were bowled out for 180, with Tom Baxter claiming four and Paul Martin making 54, Jayarathna has now taken more than 50 wickets and has already confirmed his return in 2019.

Market Deeping’s surprise win at Sleaford came after the visitors were bowled out for 211 of which Jamie Morgan hit 55.

Tom Shorthouse made 88 for Sleaford but the third-placed team were all out for 196.

Woodhall Spa picked up 20 points at Scunthorpe after making 285 for five, Oliver Casswell, Harsha Vithana and Henry Wilson contributing 60, 87 and 58 respectively.

Ian Snowden then hit 50 as Scunthorpe’s final wicket fell on 200.

Rikki Bovey made 60 for Alford and Andrew White 83 but Jack Berry took five for 41 for Bourne to restrict the home side’s score to 186, a total Bourne overtook for loss of six wickets.

And Bracebridge Heath scored an eight wicket win at Lindum who, after a recent good run, were bowled out for 110.

Results: Lindum 110, Bracebridge Heath 111-2; Grantham 250-8 (Keast 90, Webb 53), Grimsby Town 244-6 (Crossley 50, Warwick 127no); Market Deeping 221 (Morgan 55), Sleaford 196 (Shorthouse 88); Alford 186 (Bovey 60, A White 83, Berry 5-41), Bourne 189-6; Boston 293-6 (Cheer 137, Jayarathna 87); Louth 180 (Martin 54); Woodhall Spa 285-5 (Casswell 60, Vithana 87, Wilson 58), Scunthorpe Town 200 (Snowden 50).