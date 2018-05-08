Lincs County League: Market Rasen CC fall short at Messingham

Market Rasen CC First XI slipped to their first County League defeat of the new season when they were beaten at Messingham on Saturday.

After the previous weekend’s almost blanket washout, there was a complete contrast in the forecast as Rasen made the trip in glorious sunshine.

Rasen batted first and made a steady start through the opening pair of Lee Chambers and Neil Davies.

However, Messingham soon grabbed their first wicket which then led to three more quick wickets to leave the visitors struggling on 56-4.

Skipper Dale Christie joined Chambers at the crease and the pair looked to get the innings back on track, with Chambers bringing up his half-century.

The home side continued to apply the pressure and removed Christie for 28 shortly after the score passed 100.

Liam Entwistle then chipped in with a well-made 20 before he departed, and then Chambers finally fell for a brilliant 71.

The tail offered little resistance as Market Rasen were bowled out for 144.

Messingham’s reply started poorly as Will Bradford bowled with pace and aggression to grab two quick wickets.

But despite the early breakthroughs, Messingham were able to rebuild their run chase.

Tom McDougall put together a fine unbeaten 84 to guide Messingham towards victory.

The visitors took another wicket, but it was a case of too little, too late as the home side reached their target in the 34th over for the loss of only three wickets.

Rasen: L. Chambers 71, N. Davies 9, I. Williams 12, W. Bradford 0, D. Papworth 0, D. Christie 28, L. Entwhistle 20, D. Norburn 2, S. Jackson 0*, A. Navin 1, A. Quinlan 0, Extras 1. Total: 144.

Messingham: 145-3.

Bowling: W. Bradford 6-2-18-2; L. Entwhistle 5-0-20-0; D. Norburn 5-1-12-0; S. Jackson 7-1-30-0; N. Davies 7-0-30-1; A. Navin 4-0-18-0.

* Rasen’s First XI were knocked out of the George Marshall Cup on Bank Holiday Monday.

Opting to bat first at Cleethorpes Second XI, the visitors were skittled for just 89 in less than 34 overs.

The extras column top-scored with 25, while Ian Williams (23) was the only Rasen batsman to reach double figures.

Will Bradford’s struck an early blow in the Cleethorpes’ reply, but the home side cruised to an eight-wicket win inside 20 overs.

On Saturday, the seventh-placed Rasen entertain Haxey at Rase Park (1pm start).