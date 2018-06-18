Lincs County Cricket League: Rain frustrates Caistor CC sides

Caistor CC First XI travelled to Haxey for a Lincolnshire County League Premier Division match on Saturday.

Haxey batted first and scored 225-8, an innings built around Dave Newman’s 86, and 51 from Oliver Tonk.

Caistor’s quicker bowlers made no inroads at all into Haxey, but Kieran Brooker claimed 2 for 61, and with Mike Ross (4 for 65), as well as a catch and a run out helped Caistor to three fielding bonus points.

Caistor had reached 118-4 off 25 overs in reply when the rain came, with Mike Ross making 28, Harry Boulton 24, and Danny Beavis 31 not out.

The result leaves Caistor sixth ahead of their home match with Nettleham on Saturday (1pm start).

* The Second XI, playing in Division Two, hosted near-neighbours Hibaldstow at Brigg Road.

Caistor batted first and made 160 all out which included 34 from Chris Laister and 40 from James Wright who played during a visit home from Australia where he now lives.

Nathan Goodall took 5 for 37 for Hibaldstow having recently transferred there from Caistor.

The home side had bowled 26.3 overs and had the visitors stutterign on 111-6, with Ben Barrick taking 3 for 24.

But with the game nicely poised for a close finish, the rains came and the match had to be abandoned.

On Saturday, the Seconds travel to Grimsby Town.