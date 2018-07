Lincolnshire CCC will return to Eastern Division match action at Chesham, where they face the division’s joint-leaders Buckinghamshire.

The three-day fixture begins today.

Lincolnshire will select their team from the following squad: C. Wilson (captain and Wicketkeeper), M. Fowler, C. Free, D. Freeman, C. Jones, N. Keast, J. Kendall, J. Kimber, L. Kimber, M. Newbold, B. Shafayat, A. Willerton.