Zebras look to secure second spot

Brigg Town CIC will conclude their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign this evening (Wednesday).

The Zebras’ second string will host Nettleham at The Hawthorns.

A point against fourth-placed Nettleham would guarantee second place for Brigg, while victory would see them conclude the campaign four points off champions Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

Brigg left Nettleham with a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture in November.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

The Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup champions will look for more silverware when they face Lincoln United Development Squad in the Challenge Cup final, their last game on the season.

That will be played on Friday, May 10 (KO 7.45pm).