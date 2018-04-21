Zebras look to respond to their 12-3 thrashing

Brigg Town Development travel to Wyberton on Saturday, hoping to gain revenge on last weekend’s 12-3 drubbing.

The Zebras were thrashed at home by the Villagers, who they meet again this weekend.

Lee Beeson, Curtis Revell and Shane Brackenbury all scored hat-tricks for Wyberton in this Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League contest.

Nathan Wright, Josh Wood and Scott Dawson were also on target while Brigg’s consolations came from Amadou Jarra, Louis Borrill and David Kotwica.

Saturday’s match at The Causeway kicks off at 3pm.

Brigg conclude their campaign the following weekend, away at Skegness Town.