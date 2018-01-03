Town Reserves set for action

Market Rasen Town Reserves return to action this weekend following the East Lincs Combination winter break.

Rasen sit top of Division Three going into the new year after a run of five straight league wins, and seven from nine matches overall.

They will hope to maintain their promotion-chasing form with a visit to local rivals Louth Old Boys Vets on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Town won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in late November thanks to Kieran Togher’s double and Darren Salmon’s strike. The Louth team are sixth.