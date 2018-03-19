Town pip Burgh to book cup final place

Market Rasen Town Reserves strengthened their hopes of a league and cup treble as they booked their place in a cup final on Saturday.

On a day blighted by further postponements, as further snow set in once more, Town edged past Burgh Athletic in the semi-finals of the EM Trophy.

After making the short trip to Marsh Lane, Rasen found themselves locked at 1-1 at half-time with East Lincs Combination rivals Burgh.

But a goal from substitute Daniel Clark helped the visitors shade a tight match 3-2.

Town’s other goals came courtesy of Andrew Belt and George Bennett, who made it 10 and 12 goals for the season respectively.

In the final they will meet either GB Kitchens or Susie Star whose semi-final was called off on Saturday.

Town are unbeaten in nine matches, dating back to November, and are also through to the semi-finals of the Mowdales Charity Cup, at home to All Star Panthers, later this month.

But first Rasen will return to league action this weekend as they look to maintain their place at the top of Division Three.

With seven matches to play, they lead Grimsby Borough Development B by a point, and Susie Star by three points, with a game in hand on both rivals.

On Saturday, they travel to Sutton Rovers Reserves (kick-off 2.30pm).

Team: Andrew Belt, George Bennett, Oliver Boylan, Bradley Drinkhall, Thomas Lingard, James Lowman, Craig Mcintyre. Jonathan Sellars, Ian Smith, Anthony Tindall, George Wootton. Subs: Daniel Clark, Nathan Smith, Kieran Togher.