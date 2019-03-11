Title-chasing Brigg CIC defeat Lincolnshire League leaders Trinity

Brigg Town CIC boosted their Lincolnshire League title hopes as they toppled the leaders on Saturday.

Hosting Gainsborough Trinity Reserves, Jake Parker’s 15th-minute goal gave the hosts a 1-0 half-time lead.

And three goals in the last 17 minutes from Ryan Thompson and subs Cameron Houson and Jonathan Nicholls sealed a 4-2 win.

The result moved Brigg up to second behind new leaders Lincoln Moorlands whose 7-1 win left them two points clear with a game in hand.

On Saturday, Brigg host Moorlands in the semi-finals of the Supplementary Cup.