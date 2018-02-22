Ten-man Market Rasen Town succumb as goalscorer Bailey forced off

Market Rasen Town Under 16s travelled to North Lindum Hawks in the league, but returned empty-handed after a 4-1 defeat.

Following their nine-man show the previous Sunday, Rasen managed to get 11 lads on the pitch for the game and held on well for the first 10 minutes before Lindum struck to make it 1-0.

The home team then doubled their lead five minutes later.

But after an even start, with play flowing from end to end, it was only a matter of time before Rasen struck back.

And they did so five minutes later through a lovely mazy run and finish from Dan Bailey.

Unfortunately that was to be his last major involvement in the game.

Soon after a great sliding tackle on an opponent, left him with a deep cut across his knee after he was caught by the player’s stud.

The result was a trip to accident and emergency and left the visitors to play the entire second half with just 10 men.

But play carried on much like the first half, with end-to-end football in a very even game.

The Rasen lads gave it their all, including a man-of-the-match performance from the captain Alex Grimmett.

But the challenge posed by the 11 men of Lindum proved just too much and they soon had their third and fourth goals.

Market Rasen U16s return to home ground for their next match on Sunday when they host Lowlands, of Waddington.