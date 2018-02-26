Stunned Market Rasen Town U16s hit for six

Market Rasen Town U16s hosted Lowlands in their latest fixture on a sunny Sunday afternoon with the pitch in good condition and a full team available for the home side.

The scene was set for a good game, but after early Rasen pressure, Lowlands raced into a quick 2-0 lead after some defensive errors, and the third and fourth unfortunately soon followed.

Rasen pulled one back through a Dan Bailey free-kick, but Lowlands added a fifth just before half-time after a poor clearance from a corner.

The second half looked like it would follow the same pattern when Lowlands made it 6-1 after a couple of minutes.

But Rasen dug in and kept fighting, going close four or five times, efforts which could have put them back in the game.

But it wasn’t to be as the game finished 6-1. On Sunday they are at home again to North Lindum Hawks United.