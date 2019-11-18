Second-half salvo not enough for Town

A late fightback fell just short as Market Rasen Town were narrowly beaten in East Lincs Combination Division Three on Saturday.

In their first league match since October 12, Rasen hosted Burgh Athletic at Rase Park.

Kerim Djerbi struck midway through the second half, and George Bennett added a second with 10 minutes remaining, but Town went down 3-2.

Their fourth league defeat of the season left them in sixth place ahead of Saturday’s home match with second-bottom Alford Town Reserves.

Kick-off is 2pm.